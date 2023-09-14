Uganda: Eacop Contractor Visits Pau's CEO

14 September 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — On Sept.7, Aimin Luo, the General Manager of China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co Ltd (CCP) paid a courtesy call to Ernest Rubondo, the Executive Director of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda to reinforce their working relationship.

CCP is the construction contractor for the EACOP and above-ground installations for the project and Tilenga pipeline projects.

The courtesy call was to introduce the CCP team to the Authority in the build-up to commence construction activities on the EACOP.

Luo expressed his gratitude to Rubondo for the opportunity to work on such a significant project and acknowledged the importance of the EACOP and Tilenga pipeline projects and assured the PAU of CCP's commitment to delivering high-quality construction services.

Rubondo expressed his confidence in CCP's capabilities to efficiently construct the pipelines. He acknowledged the significance of the projects for the East African region and stressed the importance of timely and safe execution.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.