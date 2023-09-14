Uganda: Eacop Contractor Visits Pau's CEO

Kampala, Uganda — On Sept.7, Aimin Luo, the General Manager of China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co Ltd (CCP) paid a courtesy call to Ernest Rubondo, the Executive Director of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda to reinforce their working relationship.

CCP is the construction contractor for the EACOP and above-ground installations for the project and Tilenga pipeline projects.

The courtesy call was to introduce the CCP team to the Authority in the build-up to commence construction activities on the EACOP.

Luo expressed his gratitude to Rubondo for the opportunity to work on such a significant project and acknowledged the importance of the EACOP and Tilenga pipeline projects and assured the PAU of CCP's commitment to delivering high-quality construction services.

Rubondo expressed his confidence in CCP's capabilities to efficiently construct the pipelines. He acknowledged the significance of the projects for the East African region and stressed the importance of timely and safe execution.