Uganda: Unesco Removes Kasubi Tombs Off List of Endangered Heritage Sites

UN cultural agency, UNESCO has removed Kasubi tombs, the burial grounds for Buganda kings off the list of endangered heritage sites around the world.

The decision to remove Kasubi tombs off the endangered heritage sites was announced on Tuesday during the World Heritage Committee meeting held in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital.

According to UNESCO, the removal off the endangered heritage sites followed completion of restoration works for Kasubi tombs that caught fire in 2010.

The World Heritage Committee praised the reconstruction of the Muzibu Azaala Mpanga, the main funeral building, and the restoration of the Bujjabukala, the guardian's house, as well as the introduction of a sophisticated fire-fighting system and the training of volunteer fire-fighters from the local community to prevent a tragedy like the damage to the site caused by the fire in 2010 from recurring.

The committee also congratulated the Katikkiro) of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga who had travelled to Riyadh in order to attend the meeting, on the important work being done by local communities to pass on traditional skills to younger generations, and on efforts to include all the inhabitants of the Kingdom in the reconstruction process.

"This reconstruction is a collective success: the success of the Ugandan authorities, the Ugandan heritage professionals, and the local communities who were at the heart of the process have succeeded. This is also excellent news for the entire international community, as our common priority is that African heritage is better represented on the World Heritage List," said Audrey Azoulay, the UNESCO Director-General.

Kasubi tombs were placed on the list of endangered heritage sites after fire caught the burial grounds for Buganda kings in 2010 and razed most of the structures.

Therefore during the 13 years since the tombs were razed by fire, restoration works have been ongoing and during this time, it was referred to as being endangered since not tourists were visiting it.

According to UNESCO, the purpose of the list of world heritage in danger is meant to raise awareness of the threats to the outstanding universal value of a property inscribed on the World Heritage List, and to mobilise all stakeholders to take action to save it.

Inscription on the list of world heritage in danger prompts the development of a dedicated action plan and opens the door to international financial aid.

About Kasubi tombs

Kasubi tombs are the burial grounds for Buganda kings which constitute a site embracing almost 30 hectares of hillside within Kampala.

At its core on the hilltop is the former palace of the Kabakas of Buganda, built in 1882 and converted into the royal burial ground in 1884.

Four royal tombs now lie within the Muzibu Azaala Mpanga, the main building, which is circular and surmounted by a dome.

It is a major example of an architectural achievement in organic materials, principally wood, thatch, reed, wattle and daub.

The site's main significance lies, however, in its intangible values of belief, spirituality, continuity and identity.

It is a source of income to both Buganda and Uganda government through tourists who visit the beautifully constructed tombs.