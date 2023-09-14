Uganda: Kampala Geopolitics Conference Scheduled for October 17 and 18

The sixth edition of the Kampala Geopolitical Conference will take on October 17 and 18, 2023.

This was announced at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between the host Makerere University and sponsoring partners at the Rotary Peace Centre Boardroom, Makerere University on September 11, 2023.

The following signed on behalf of the sponsors for the 6th Edition of the Kampala Geopolitics Conference: Ambassador Xavier Sticker for the embassy of France to Uganda; Nils Wormer for Konrad Adenauer Stiftung; Dr Paulina Chiwangu for UN Women Uganda; Eric Touze for Alliance Française de Kampala; and a representative of the Institut de Relations Internationales et Stratégiques (IRIS).

Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe signed on behalf of the university. Nawangwe said the conference will host eight roundtables on a variety of topics relating to global challenges, security, regional trends, culture and society, and engage a wide-variety audience of students, academia, civil society, private sector, media, political decision-makers and the diplomatic community.

He thanked the sponsors for choosing Makerere again as the host. Wormer said the conference serves to stimulate exchange between local and regional actors and the interested public, with experts from Eastern Africa and Europe, especially as regards the unfolding geopolitical conflict of the 21st century between China and USA.

"Our aim is to reach as many interested individuals as possible and to discuss a broad spectrum of solutions through a high-quality debate on all these topics. With the discussions, we want to break through the academic walls in order to create real added value for practitioners," Wormer added.

As heads of partner organizers, the signatories highlighted some of the topics to be expected in the programme of this international conference.

These include: the new scramble for Africa - emerging geopolitics and international relations in Africa; rapid population growth and implications for the growth and stability of Africa; closing the global digital divide, and advancing digital inclusion and economic opportunities for all.

Others are gender and climate security; opportunities and challenges in empowering youth for effective leadership and participation in African politics and development; the refugee crisis in Africa; water governance, transboundary water peace and democracy; cultural and creative industry as an influential tool; the African Union Mission in Somalia; East Africa as part of the "Indo Pacific Theatre"; effectiveness of the East African Community regional force as security provider in the Congo.

