South Africa: Tshwane Suspends All Bus Services After Trucks Torched

14 September 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — The City of Tshwane suspended some of its municipal services after striking municipal workers allegedly set fire to some of the city's infrastructure, according to EWN.

In the middle of an ongoing municipal employees' strike, violent scenes broke out in the Pretoria CBD as several buses and four city-owned cars were stoned. This came as a result of conflict over a 5.4% pay raise between the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led metro and the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu).

The union disputed the city's comment that it lacks funds to pay its employees.

Four metro trucks and a bakkie were set on fire, allegedly by the striking municipal workers, prompting the City of Tshwane to suspend all bus services.

