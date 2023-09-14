Rwanda: Christine Munezero Models New York Fashion Show

13 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Christine Munezero has once again made history in Rwanda's fashion industry as the latest Rwandan fashionista to participate in the New York Fashion Week event that recently took place in the US.

The model, who has made several appearances in Europe, rocked Ulla Johnson's outfit on September 10 at a side event of the fashion show held at Powerhouse Arts New York.

The brand she presented was the women's ready-to-wear line that kicked off the Fashion Week which began on September 8.

Munezero is a 25-year-old Rwandan model who continues to fly the country's flag high by showcasing fashion in the international arena, representing major brands at net worthy events such as Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion, London Fashion Week and many others.

Munezero works with major fashion houses such as Maison Valentino, Maison Malgiela, Chloe, Dior, Versace, Maxmara, Gucci, Courrèges, Giambattiste Vali and others.

