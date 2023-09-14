Rwanda: Kivumbi King to Perform at the Ferwaba All-Star Game

Rwandan rapper and lyricist Kivumbi King has been added to the lineup of performers at this year's Ferwaba all-star game slated for September 26.

The young Rwandan rapper joins South Africa's Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest on the list, who were all announced as the headliners of this year's all-star game.

The highly anticipated game will take place at the BK Arena, following the two previous editions that were graced by Kenyan boy Band Sauti Sol and Mavin record's star Rema.

"That's right, the captain Kivumbi King will also be hitting the stage on September 23," Ferwaba tweeted today.

The show is also part of Nasty C and Casper Nyovest's joint tour dubbed 'African Throne' World Tour, that will kick-start in Tanzania on August 18, and close in Johannesburg on October 28.

The 2023 All-star game will be the fifth edition of the competition that brings together star players of the local league, organised in two different teams which play against each other.

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) first hosted an all-star game in 2013, and did so again in 2019, 2021 and 2023. The event will also feature a three-point and slam dunk contest.

Kivumbi King rose to stardom when he released 'Madam', his first solo release, and 'A Sin Called Dreaming', his debut album.

He became a household name in Rwanda after dropping 'DID', one of the best albums of 2021, which featured regional artistes like Nutty Neithan from Uganda, Kirikou Akili of Burundi, and Bushali of Rwanda, among others.