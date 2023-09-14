Kenya: Over 700 Farmers Graduate From Safaricom Foundation's Wezesha Agri Programme

Nairobi — Over 700 farmers have graduated from the Safaricom Foundation's Wezesha Agri Programme in Kajiado County.

The initiative, which is a partnership between Kajiado County, Africa Instore Solutions (AIS), Endev and Safaricom's Digifarm, trains young farmers in climate-smart agriculture and creates agribusiness opportunities for them.

The 18-month programme, which Safaricom Foundation has funded to the tune of Sh23 million, equips farmers with entrepreneurial skills, mentoring young farmers in the adoption of agricultural technology and innovation, and collaborating with partners to establish markets for the farmers.

"Wezesha Agri seeks to enable the youth to make economic strides and establish profitable agribusiness ventures," said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

"So far, we have graduated over 1000 farmers through this programme, and we look forward to transforming the lives of more Kenyans through the provision of economic empowerment opportunities."

In its 2023-2026 strategy, Safaricom Foundation has incorporated agribusiness, enterprise development, and ecopreneurship as key components of its economic empowerment programs.

As part of its training efforts, the Wezesha Agri programme has set up a demonstration farm in Kuku Ward within Kajiado South Subcounty, which targets to support and empower 1000 women and youth through capacity development.

Farmers are provided practical agriculture training at the farm in conjunction with the county government's Agriculture Extension Officers and introduced to climate-smart technologies and innovations that can be adopted for income generation opportunities.

So far, over 1800 farmers have received training at the demo farm.