Zimbabwe: Harare Deputy Mayor Kadzombe Arrested

14 September 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Harare Deputy mayor and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor Kudzai Kadzombe has been arrested.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi confirmed.

Mkwananzi said Kadzombe is facing assault charges and is currently detained at Marlborough police station.

"The newly elected Harare City Deputy Mayor, Kudzai Kadzombe has been arrested by Marlborough Police Station.

"She is being charged for assaulting a ZANUPF member in Marlborough during the recent Harmonized elections," he said in a statement.

She is being represented by Jeremiah Bamu of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

