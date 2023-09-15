South Africa: Devastating Blow for the Springboks

Jacques Nienaber revealed during the team announcement on Wednesday that Malcolm Marx has a knee injury and was ruled out for their upcoming fixture against Romania.

He also said that Marx had gone for scans and he would probably be out of action for a while.

News about the injury received on Thursday morning has proved to be more serious than just a layoff.

Malcolm Marx, one of the most influential players in the Springbok squad, has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament that has ruled him out of not only the World Cup but will probably keep him in rehab for months.

It is a similar injury to that suffered by Siya Kolisi. It is very difficult to treat, and very difficult to train for.

It is a blow not only for the player but also for South Africa's World Cup chances and South African rugby in general.

South Africa have Bongi Mbonambi in the squad who will now step up to be the number-one hooker.

Flanker Deon Fourie is an excellent hooker and was probably included in the squad for his ability to play both positions.

There is also the prospect that Handré Pollard may be called up to strengthen the flyhalf position although that is unlikely.