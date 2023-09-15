South Africa: Springboks' Chance to Run Riot

PICK OF THE SPORT: If you like tries, Dylan Bettencourt recommends tuning in for this coming World Cup weekend.

Last week Ireland set the standard by scoring 12 tries and 82 points against Romania. This weekend the Romanians face the Springboks and surely the Boks have to put up a similar score.

Pool B must have been a nightmare for those brave Romanian warriors. And they still have to play Scotland as well!

France played Uruguay on Thursday and New Zealand play Namibia on Friday. Both matches could produce 50 points each and who knows how many tries?

On Saturday Wales play Portugal and Ireland play Tonga. Tonga will do better than Portugal but expect another 100 points from those two matches.

Besides South Africa playing Romania on Sunday, two matches could go either way. While Australia was not tested against Georgia, Fiji lost a nailbiter to Wales. Both teams have a point to prove when they meet on Sunday.

England take on Japan and it will be interesting to see how England deal with Owen Farrell after George North's outstanding performance against Argentina.

There will be eight matches between Thursday and Sunday, with all matches being broadcast live on DStv.

France vs Uruguay on channel 211 on Thursday at 9 pm

New Zealand vs Namibia on channel 211 on Friday at 9 pm

Samoa vs Chile on channel 211 on Saturday at 3 pm

Wales vs Portugal on channel 211 on Saturday at 5.45 pm

Ireland vs Tonga on channel 211 on Saturday at 9 pm

South Africa vs Romania on channel 211 on Sunday at 3 pm

Australia vs Fiji on channel 201 on Sunday at 5.45 pm

England vs Japan on channel 201 on Sunday at 9 pm.

➤ Football returns this weekend after the international break with several fixtures that should tickle the fancy.

Wolves host Liverpool on Saturday at 1.30 pm to kick the weekend off before Manchester United take on Brighton at 4 pm. Manchester City are up against West Ham at the same time.

Chelsea are only in action on Sunday, a 3 pm kickoff for the Blues against Bournemouth. Arsenal take on Everton in the next game at 5.30 pm.

All the Premier League action will be live on DStv channel 203.

➤ Can Max Verstappen make it 11 wins in a row this weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix?

Several pundits and hopeful Mercedes fans think not, given the circuit's tricky nature and some rain forecast.

It's a night race in Singapore but the race will begin at 2 pm on Sunday afternoon in what is sure to be an action-packed Sunday, with the Boks, the Premier League and the F1 all clashing.

The race will be live on DStv channel 215.