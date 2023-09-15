South Africa: Sundowns' Injury Situation a Concern As CAF CL Beckons

Mamelodi Sundowns are facing a concerning injury situation as they begin their CAF Champions League campaign.

At least 10 Masandawana players are on the sidelines battling fitness issues in what is a taxing season for the Tshwane giants.

Rhulani Mokwena and his men are in Tanzania to face Burundian side Bumamuru in a Champions League second preliminary round, first leg match at Azam Complex Stadium on Friday.

Mokwena arrived in the East African country with a depleted squad as most of his players were nursing injuries.

Sundowns have been enduring an injury-ravaged camp but thriving on a squad rich in depth.

In the past weeks, key figures like captain Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile, Thapelo Maseko, and Nasir Abukeber have been struggling to get back to full fitness.

Zwane and Shalulile are, however, back after taking advantage of the recent Fifa break to recover.

But the likes of Rushine de Reuck, Sipho Mbule, Thapelo Morena and Brian Onyango are still doubtful.

Sundowns' fitness issues have raised questions about their training regime as most players are injured at training sessions and not during competitive games.

Club legend Roger Feutmba is not reading into the injury crisis and believes they have the material to win the Champions League.

"I strongly believe we have a team that can go and win the Champions League," said Feutmba.

"We just need to learn from our mistakes. The technical team has learnt from the past and they are getting ready to go into this new chapter.

"We have the quality. Sundowns are one of the best in Africa. That is the reason the team always has that mindset to say let's go and win the Champions League.

"Because we know we have the quality and what it takes to win the Champions League."

After the trip to East Africa, Masandawana will be back home to face Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League match next Wednesday.