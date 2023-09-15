Kenya and Chinese Traders Forge Partnership to Elevate Investments in Kenya

14 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya Investment Authority (KIA) and the Kenya China Chamber of Commerce and Industry have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at promoting investments in Kenya.

The China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, comprising various member organizations, is dedicated to facilitating trade between Chinese enterprises and Kenyan businesses.

This newly-formed MOU signifies a commitment to enhance cooperation across multiple fronts, including investment promotion, trade facilitation, capacity development, knowledge transfer, technology sharing, project identification, networking, and advocacy.

Moreover, the MOU seeks to strengthen bilateral trade relations between Kenya and China by identifying and addressing trade barriers, streamlining trade procedures, and sharing crucial information on market trends, trade policies, and regulations to assist Chinese enterprises in navigating the Kenyan market. Additionally, it will support training and capacity-building initiatives for prospective investors and entrepreneurs interested in the Kenyan market.

Moses Kuria, the Trade Cabinet Secretary, emphasized that the primary objective of this MOU is to establish a collaborative partnership that will substantially boost trade between Kenyan and Chinese business communities, ultimately attracting new investments to Kenya. "We will organize joint investment forums, showcase opportunities, disseminate information on market trends, offer training programs, and facilitate business matchmaking, all within the framework of this MOU," he stated.

And to ensure the effective implementation of the MOU's provisions, a monitoring committee, composed of representatives from both sides, will convene on a monthly basis. The MOU was officially signed by June Chepkemei, Chief Executive Officer of KIA, and Chen Congcong, representing the Kenya China Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.