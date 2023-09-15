Kenya: 300 Riders Participate in Kibo's Nairobi-Naivasha Motorbike Challenge

Nairobi — 300 Kibo motorbike riders yesterday took part in a 90-kilometer riding challenge from Nairobi to Naivasha with the aim of providing riders with adventurous experiences.

Dubbed 'Ride Like a Champ', this year's event was Kibo's third since it was started in 2021.

Riders were taken through a mainly off-course route with Kibo bikes in the 150 cc, 160 cc, and 250 cc categories.

This year's edition, which started in Langata and terminated at the Sewela Lodge, saw the number of participants double compared to a similar event last year.

"We are thrilled to have had such a great turnout for this year's event, which points to the growing interest amongst riders to be part of this challenge," KIBO Africa CEO Huib van de Grijspaarde said.

"Through the initiative, we have consistently proven that riding is a thrilling, fun and safe engagement, and we look forward to the event growing into a larger event that draws more participants in subsequent editions," Grijspaarde added.

During the exercise, the motorcycle manufacturing firm offered riders a range of training programs designed by industry experts on riding skills, road awareness, and defensive riding techniques.

Additionally, Kibo showcased a range of advanced safety features that have been integrated into their 2nd and 3rd generation ranges of motorcycles.

They include state-of-the-art braking systems, LED displays and lighting, and more efficient engines.

Currently, Kibo Africa has an annual capacity of 10,000 bikes, with a plan to increase this capacity to 50,000 bikes per year in the next three years.

Besides, the company has successfully transferred technology locally to manufacture 38 components of its bike in Kenya, aiming to achieve 30% localization of elements within the same period.

To achieve these, it plans to partner with local manufacturers to transfer the manufacturing of critical components such as mufflers and exhaust by the first quarter of 2024.