Kenya: CS Kindiki Pledges to Resolve Meru-Tharaka Nithi Border Dispute Within 6 Months

Nairobi — Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has attributed the persistent Meru and Tharaka Nithi border dispute to land grabbing and fraudulent land ownership pledging to resolve the issue in six months.

Appearing before the Senate National Cohesion Committee Thursday, Kindiki revealed that complicit senior officials in the land registry department colluded to issue fake land ownership titles that have exacerbated the spate of violence in the border counties.

"The root of this matter is land where people have been deprived of their land because of people who acquired their land title fraudulently and absentee land owners who have title deeds but they don't even know where their beacons are," he said.

Kindiki denied conflict of interest in the matter as he hails from the county having served as Tharaka Nithi senator for two terms since 2013-2022.

"No side will be treated unfairly.All those who stole land in Tharaka Nithi and Meru using corrupt land administrators and officials, they will lose that land," he stated.

"Why it has taken forever for the government to act is because those who acquired land fraudulently used their closeness top power but now they will lose it," Kindiki stated.

He assured that land grabbed in Tharaka Nithi County will be repossessed saying they have been working with the Ministry of Land to conduct proper land adjudication across the border.

"This issue is a small issue and it will be resolved within six months. Boundaries are emotive,but we have to win this war," said Kindiki.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Interior Boss also pointed out that political leaders have leveled on the boundary dispute issue as political bait to gain political traction among the electorate in every electioneering cycle since 1997.

"The Njuri Njeke of the Ameru had tried to resolve this matter but because of the political interest of the politicians they lost ground. Public officials frustrated the efforts of the elders to resolve this matter," Kindiki said.

"This matter must be de-politicized completely and we have urged the political leaders to abstain to comment on this matter," he added.

The conflict between the two communities has been escalating in areas of Gatithini, Kiburine, Mbirikine and Kwa Ngombe areas in Imenti resident accusing their neighbors of Tharaka Nithi of invasion of their land.

Last week a dispensary was razed down by unknown people. A few months prior, a chief's office and house were set on fire and two people were killed.

Residents have pleaded with the government to address the border issues before the situation worsens.