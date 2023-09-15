Kenya: 128 Cases of Extrajudicial Killings Recorded Between October 2022 - August 2023 - IMLU Report

Nairobi — 128 cases of extrajudicial killings recorded between October 2022 and last month, this is according to a report by the Independent Medico-Legal Unit.

IMLU Executive Director Peter Kiama stated that the incidents of torture, executions and other rights violations hit 482 from 232 in previous period.

He noted that the significant increase in cases of torture and related violations indicates a failure to curb police abuse of power including excessive, unnecessary, illegal use of force.

IMLU has lauded the appointment of a senior pathologist is indeed a positive development, indicating the government's commitment to improving the investigation of reportable deaths

Independent Medico Legal Unit (IMLU) has urged President William Ruto to recognize and support the investigative and oversight institutions in the country in ending extra-judicial killings.

In a statement released on Thursday, IMLU Executive Director Peter Kiama said the IPOA's financial structuring and resources have not been prioritized during the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He said this has undermined its effectiveness in accountability and justice for victims.

"The police's refusal to document complaints from victims of police abuse and their failure to notify the IPOA of all injuries and fatalities, as required by law, have decreased the likelihood of accountability," he said.

"The denial of Occurrence Book numbers, P3 Forms, and the lack of investigations into police misconduct contribute to a lack of accountability and impunity."

He contined by saying, "We call upon the President to recognize and support investigative and oversight institutions including the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA)."

He said they have witnessed a wave of punitive policing during protests, extrajudicial executions, deaths in custody, deliberate torture of children.

This call follows as IMLU released a report stating an increase in the extra judicial killings between October 1, 2022- August 31, 2023.

In a report released IMLU stated that 250 additional cases of torture and related violations (TRVs) were recorded compared to the 232 violations reported in a similar period of the year 2021-2022.

"Unfortunately, our data reveals a troubling trend from October 1, 2022, to August 31, 2023. We documented 482 cases of torture and related violations (TRVs), more than double the cases documented in a similar period between the years 2021-2022," read the statement.

"The significant increase in cases of torture and related violations (TRVs), indicates a failure to curb police abuse of power including excessive, unnecessary, illegal and disproportionate use of force and firearms."

The report added out of 482 cases 351 were torture, inhuman, degrading treatment, or punishment.

128 were extrajudicial executions and three were enforced disappearances.

The report also stated majority of survivors were young male adults aged 18-35 years, accounting for 314 people.

"Those aged 36-65 years constituted 121 people, while 0-17 years comprised 44 people, and those over 65 accounted for 3 persons. Majority of the victims were male (415) while 67 were female," read the report.

Kiama said the alarming rise of such cases not only shows a lack of progress but also suggests that the situation has worsened.

He added the data implies that President Ruto's efforts to address police abuse and protect urban youth have fallen short, as evidenced by the increase in TRVs and the demographic profile of the victims.

"Furthermore, the fact that the majority of victims/survivors are young adults aged 18-35 years who are accounting to 65pc of the cases, is particularly troubling," he said.

"President Ruto's promise was aimed at protecting urban youth from police abuse, yet they continue to be disproportionately affected by these violations," Kiama said.

He called for a critical re-evaluation of the strategies and measures put in place to fulfil the promises made regarding police reform and youth protection.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Ruto upon assuming office vowed to end police brutality and enforced disappearances in the country as he seeks to streamline the security sector.

Ruto expressed the government's commitment to lend a hand in the effort to put an end to extrajudicial executions.

"The security situation has deteriorated. We saw people's bodies being discovered dumped in the Yala River after being killed indiscriminately. We want to tell these guys (The opposition) that they cannot prevent us from transforming this country," Ruto said.

"We want to break away from the tendencies of the past administration whose reign was characterized by intimidation and fearmongering."

The Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) is a non-governmental organization that seeks a torture free society by promoting the rights of torture victims and survivors.

It seeks to protect Kenyans from all forms of state-perpetrated torture by advocating for policy reforms, monitoring government adherence to human rights, rehabilitating victims of torture and capacity building of key stakeholders.