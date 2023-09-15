Kenya: Former CS Keter Excited Over Appointment as Ruto Advisor on Great Lakes Region Affairs

14 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Former Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter says he is excited following his appointment as President William Ruto's advisor on the Great Lakes Region Affairs.

Through a post on his official X app account, Keter has indicated that he is elated to serve in his new role, adding he is excited to take up the role in contributing to President Ruto's development Agenda.

"With humility, I wish to express my gratitude to the President, for appointing me as his Advisor on Great Lakes Region Affairs. I am deeply honoured and grateful for the trust and confidence that he has placed in me by appointing me to this role," he stated.

"I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to contribute to the development, prosperity, and stability of the Great Lakes Region under his visionary leadership," he added.

Keter in 2022 resigned from his ministerial role to vie for the Kericho gubernatorial seat a position he lost to Eric Mutai in the heated United Democratic Alliance primaries.

He previously served as Member of Parliament for Belgut constituency and later as Senator in Kericho County.

