Kenya: Mulele Awaits Swearing-in as DPP Following Parliamentary Approval

Nairobi — The nominee for Director of Public Prosecution Renson Ingonga Mulele has been unanimously approved by the National Assembly paving the way for his swearing-in for the constitutional post.

Mulele was given a clean bill of health by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee report that was tabled by Chairperson George Murugara following his vetting on August 31st.

Murugara told MPs that Mulele was well suited to take the helm as the next Director of Public Prosecution as he meets the requirements required for the post including ethics, integrity, and protection of the law

"We wish to confirm to this house that nobody, no single memorandum was received in opposition. Infact we got memorandum in support of his appointment by the Law Society of Kenya. Having considered everything submitted to us, we have the report supporting his approval," Tharaka MP said.

JLAC Vice Chair Mwengi Mutuse termed the nomination and approval as a booster to morale of public sector professionals as Mulele is currently serving as the Deputy Director of Public Prosecution.

"This appointment is a morale to the public sector professional because when the appointments of this nature occur people are poached from outside the public sector which demoralizes those who have devoted working for the public sector,"said Mutuse.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa urged to safeguard the independence of the office of Director of Public Prosecution from statecapture and any other external influence by proper scrutiny of cases submitted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We want to urge the DPP to be cautious of those who may want to influence his office to settle scores with other Kenyans. In the last regime we saw the DCI trying to micromanage the office of the DPP, which should be an independent office," said Ichungwa.

Dadaab MP Faraah Maalim called upon lawmakers to support Mulele once he takes the helm of the post especially in the war against graft in the country.

"There is need to assist this gentleman who is ready to go and make a difference in this country prosecution by according him the tools necessary,"said Maalim.

Mulele was among junior prosecutors who worked tirelessly under Haji to improve coordination and enhance inter-agency collaboration in fighting crime.

Before his nomination, Mulele was based at Garissa as the local in charge of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mulele worked as an Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions.

He had been picked from Mombasa Lands office in early 2018 where he worked as a registrar.

After joining the ODPP, he was posted in Mombasa, moved to Malindi, Kiambu then to Garissa, which is his last working station.