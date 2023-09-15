South Africa: SA Mining Output Falls in July and Manufacturing Growth Slows, Signalling Fragile Start for Q3 GDP

14 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

As rolling power cuts intensified in September, data this week showed that the economy's industrial arms got off to a faltering start in the third quarter (Q3) of this year. Mining production fell, while manufacturing output expanded at a slower rate in July. With the return of Stage 6 power cuts in the quarter's final month, it all bodes ill for the Q3 GDP number.

South Africa dodged a winter of discontent, but the economy remained in the doldrums.

Data released this week by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) painted a bleak picture of industrial production in July, suggesting a loss of what little momentum there was after the economy grew by a faster-than-expected 0.6% in Q2.

Manufacturing production, a key driver of Q2 GDP growth, expanded at a much slower rate in July on an annual basis than it did in any of the previous three months, while mining output tanked, maintaining its long-term decline.

Stats SA data on Monday showed that manufacturing output rose by 2.3% year on year in July after climbing by 5.9% in June. In May it posted annual growth of 2.5%, and 3.6% in April. On a monthly basis, it declined by 1.6%, its biggest monthly dip so far this year.

The mining data published on Thursday were more dire. Mining production fell by 3.6% year on year in July, far undershooting the Bloomberg consensus forecast of a 0.2% contraction.

Platinum group metals (PGM) production led the way with a 10.4% decline, underscoring the woes of a sector that has seen the record prices and earnings of two years...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.