South Africa: Grid Capacity a Significant Obstacle to Renewables Transition and Fixing Load Shedding

opinion

Countries across the world are having to redesign their grids to cater for the fact that power generation from renewables changes the geography of electricity supply. Grid capacity and the design of the grid are significant impediments to addressing load shedding and transitioning to renewables.

In the ongoing energy debate in South Africa, a previously under-explored element - electricity transmission - is getting increasing attention. Transmission refers to the transportation of bulk electricity from where it is produced to distribution centres, via high voltage cables, and then onwards, through low voltage cables, to consumers.

The transmission and distribution systems make up the "grid".

Both are key to determining where, when and at what price the country can get new generation on to the grid. New generation is critical if the country is going to increase the supply of electricity and address power cuts, as well as make the transition from coal-based electricity to renewables.

Grid capacity - and the design of the grid - is a significant impediment to addressing power outages and transitioning to renewables.

This is not a uniquely South African problem. Countries across the world are having to redesign their grids to cater for the fact that power generation from renewables changes the geography of electricity supply.

According to Mark Hutchinson, director for Asia at the Global Wind Energy Council, "I don't know of any country where the grid is not currently some level of obstacle to the energy transition."

In...