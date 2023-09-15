Uganda: NRM's Uthuman Mugisha Wins Hoima Lc5 By-Election

The Electoral Commission has declared NRM flagbearer, Uthuman Mugisha as the winner of Hoima LC5 by-election.

Mugisha was declared winner after getting 18,353 votes to beat his closest rival and Muhumuza Vincent Savanna who ran on the independent ticket and got 12020 votes.

NUP's Moses Aguuda came third with 3972, Patrick Musinguzi from FDC garnered 271 votes whereas Lennox Mugume(independent) got 179 votes.

"Having added up the number of votes cast as recorded on each declaration of results form in accordance with the Local Governments Act Cap 243, I declare Mugisha Uthuman Mubaraka who has obtained the highest number of votes as the winner for chairperson, Hoima electoral district," the returning officer Merab Kasande said on Thursday night.

Mugisha, is the son to the late Kidiri Kirungi the former district chairperson who died in an accident in March .

In his acceptance speech, he pledged to take forward the projects started by his dad as he serves the electorates in Hoima.