Uganda Reopens Embassy in Havana, Cuba

15 September 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Uganda has finally reopened its embassy in the Cuban capital, Havana as both countries continue to deepen ties.

The embassy was reopened on Thursday by the Vice President, Major(Rtd) Jessica Alupo on the sidelines of the G77 summit currently ongoing in Havana.

President Museveni in 2016 during a meeting with then Cuban Vice President, Salvador Valdes Mesa at State House in Entebbe announced Uganda would reopen the embassy that was closed in 2000 due to financial constraints.

On the sidelines of the G77 summit in Havana, Uganda and Cuba also signed a Memorandum of Understanding in terms of Science, Technology and Innovation as both countries continue to deepen ties.

Next year, Cuba will hand over the chair of G77 to Uganda.

Relations

Uganda and Cuba earlier this year celebrated 49 years of friendship between the two countries having established diplomatic relations in 1974.

The two countries have enjoyed cooperation in education, sports and politics among others.

For example, there has been academic exchange between Cuban and Ugandan universities and other projects in the education sector whereas Uganda's National Resistance Movement and Cuban Communist Party, both ruling parties in their respective countries have close relationships.

Over the years, there have been Cuban doctors working in Uganda as well as agricultural scientists owing to the close ties between the two countries.

There are also Cuban professors teaching in Ugandan universities whereas Ugandan students always get scholarships to study in China.

