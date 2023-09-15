Sudan: Streets of South Darfur Capital 'Littered With UXO/ERW'

13 September 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Nyala — Public roads and neighbourhoods in the South Darfur capital Nyala are reportedly littered with unexploded ordnance (UXO) and explosive remnants of war (ERW) in the aftermath of the clashes between Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), presenting the civilian with an increased hazard, over and above the humanitarian challenges they face.

A community leader from Nyala told Radio Dabanga that the UXOs are widely spread, and there are no specialised people to deal with or dispose of them. "Children run the highest risk of injury from UXOs as they are tempted to pick them up and play with them."

He appealed to the public not to touch and UXOs, and to also caution children not to touch or approach them. The community leader called on the competent authorities and organisations working in the field to alert citizens of the danger of these objects until they can be properly disposed of.

The danger of UXO is nothing new in Darfur, as years of ongoing conflict have left war-torn areas of Sudan littered with potentially explosive remnants. Listeners throughout the region (and elsewhere in our reception area) are strongly urged not to touch any 'unexploded' grenades or other ammunition found in the field. Mark its position clearly to alert others, and report it immediately to an elder or the local police.

