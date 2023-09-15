Uganda: Killer Who Escaped From Prison Hunted Down By Police Dog

A law enforcement dog caught a fugitive as he tried to crawl away in thick underbrush two weeks after his escape from a prison in the US state of Pennsylvania, authorities have said.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, was arrested in a wooded area after an aircraft picked up his heat signal overnight.

More than 500 officers hunted him down after he escaped on 31 August.

He was sentenced last month to life for killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her two young children in April 2021.

At a news conference, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said Cavalcante was "apprehended with no shots fired" shortly after 08:00 local time (12:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

He credited the "extraordinary work" of law enforcement and "a tremendous assist from members of the public" for Cavalcante's capture.

Police told reporters that a search team of mounted patrols, dogs and aircraft had fanned out over the woods of South Coventry Township through rain and thunder overnight.

Law enforcement were drawn closer to Cavalcante by a burglar alarm at a home.

A Drug Enforcement Administration plane picked up a heat signal on the ground at 01:00, but the aircraft had to fly away because of the foul weather.

A tactical team of around two dozen officers began closing in on the heat source at around 04:00, ultimately pinpointing Cavalcante four hours later.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt Colonel George Bivens told the news conference: "They were able to move in very quietly. They had the element of surprise.

"Cavalcante did not realise he was surrounded until that had occurred. That did not stop him from trying to escape.

"He began to crawl through thick underbrush taking his [stolen] rifle with him as he went."

A US Customs and Border Protection unit from Texas, with at least one dog, was part of the tactical team.

The dog, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois named Yoda, "subdued" Cavalcante as he tried to make his getaway, leaving him with a "minor bite wound".

"He continued to resist but was forcibly taken into custody," said Lt Col Bivens.

Cavalcante was left with "a scalp wound" and will be "medically assessed" before being taken to a prison facility, said officials.

He will appear in court on a felony escape charge in the near future, Philadelphia's attorney general said in a statement.