Uganda: Police Accused of Interfering in FDC Party Matters

The Uganda Police has withdrawn its offer of security for the Extraordinary FDC Delegates Conference, causing a stir within the party and legal circles.

The move has led some legal experts to accuse the police of overstepping its boundaries by interfering in the internal affairs of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

The planned conference, aimed at resolving the ongoing FDC standoff, now faces uncertainty as a result of the police's decision.

Party chairman Wasswa Birigwa had recently announced on national television that preparations for the extraordinary FDC delegates conference were well underway.

However, the Uganda Police delivered a blow by informing Birigwa that they would not provide security for the event.

This abrupt change in stance comes after a letter surfaced, raising concerns about a potential counter letter from Secretary General Nandala Mafabi, who denied any knowledge of such a meeting.

Mafabi argued that the conference would directly contravene the party constitution and be considered illegal.

In response to these concerns, the police cited the need for harmony within the party before agreeing to provide security, sparking controversy.

Constitutional lawyer Wandera Ogalo questioned the police's involvement in party matters, emphasizing that their role is to protect the rights, property, and life of individuals.

Ogalo contended that the police's decision could be seen as a failure to fulfill their constitutional and legal mandate.

"It's not for the police to determine what's legal or not; that's the role of the courts of law. The police isn't the one that supervises the constitution of FDC," Ogalo asserted.

Ogalo, one of the architects of the FDC constitution, argued that Wasswa Biriggwa, as the party chairman, retains the right to call for a delegates conference.

He emphasized that the conference serves as the highest policy-making body under the chairman, providing direction to the Secretary General and President on how to run the party.

However, voices from the Najjanakumbi faction within the party questioned the legality of Birigwa's actions.

They insisted that the chairman should have followed party structures and sought approval from the Secretary General for the conference.

The Najjanakumbi faction, while distancing itself from any interference with Birigwa's planned conference, maintained its affiliation with FDC.

They asserted that they had not written to the police and were not responsible for the situation.

As the controversy unfolds, the fate of the Extraordinary FDC Delegates Conference hangs in the balance.

The party must now grapple with internal divisions and legal intricacies as it seeks a resolution to its ongoing standoff.