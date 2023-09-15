Angola Reach African Handball Championship Final

13 September 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola national junior women's handball team qualified for the final of the 30th of the African Handball Championship Wednesday with a 28-22 win over hosts Tunisia.

Angola have ten titles, followed by Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire, with three each.

The team coached by José Chuma, is made up of:

Daniela Neto, Carla Mulamba and Juliana Dala (goalkeepers)

Sandy Fernando and Liliane Mario (pivots)

Elisandra Luango and Rita Xavier (centre-backs)

Isabel Simões and Rosa Matos (left winger)

Balbina Nunda and Anisia Carvalho (right wing)

Alda Viola, Lurdes Pedro and Ivandra Geraldo (right-backs)

Elisandra Pedro, Jorcela Tumba and Bernadeth Belo (left-backs).

