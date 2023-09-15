Angola Reach African Handball Championship Final

Luanda — Angola national junior women's handball team qualified for the final of the 30th of the African Handball Championship Wednesday with a 28-22 win over hosts Tunisia.
Angola have ten titles, followed by Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire, with three each.
The team coached by José Chuma, is made up of:
Daniela Neto, Carla Mulamba and Juliana Dala (goalkeepers)
Sandy Fernando and Liliane Mario (pivots)
Elisandra Luango and Rita Xavier (centre-backs)
Isabel Simões and Rosa Matos (left winger)
Balbina Nunda and Anisia Carvalho (right wing)
Alda Viola, Lurdes Pedro and Ivandra Geraldo (right-backs)
Elisandra Pedro, Jorcela Tumba and Bernadeth Belo (left-backs).
