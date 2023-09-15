Angola's Participation in G-77 Summit Takes Place On the Basis of National Interests

Havana — The Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, said on Tuesday that Angola's participation in the Group of 77 plus China summit arises from the need to defend national interests, based on the main theme of the event, which has to do with science, technology and innovation.

Téte António, who is part of the Angolan delegation, said, in statements to the press, that Angola's participation is also related to the developments currently occurring around the world.

The Republic of Angola will be represented by the Angolan head of state, João Lourenço, at this event taking place from 15th to 16th of September in Havana.

The head of diplomacy argued that the 77 Group plus China, since its creation in 1964, has always been the "spearhead" in the world for the defense of development interests.

"Nowadays we cannot talk about development without looking at those instruments that constitute the essential in the chapter of science, technology and innovation", he highlighted.

João Lourenço will be present at the event at the invitation of the Cuban head of state, Miguel Díaz-Canel, president of the G77 plus China and who formulated the invitation during his recent visit to Angola.

The Angolan delegation to the event also includes the Minister of Higher Education, Maria do Rosário Bragança, and the Angolan ambassador to Cuba, Cândida Narciso.

The Summit's theme will be "Current Development Challenges: Role of Science, Technology and Innovation", with work sessions spread over two days, Friday and Saturday.

According to the program, which ANGOP had access to, after the opening of the meeting, on Friday morning, by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, will also speak, following which- the general debate will take place.

In the general debate, the heads of State and Government will have the opportunity to express their ideas and points of view around the chosen topic and other considerations about the current reality of the world.

President João Lourenço, who will also speak at the session, has also scheduled a meeting, on Friday night, at the Palace of the Revolution (seat of political power in Cuba), with his Cuban counterpart.

The G-77 plus China was created on June 15, 1964 by 77 developing countries and is the largest and most diverse group in the multilateral arena, with 134 Member States, including Angola, representing two thirds of the members of the system of Nations United States and 80 percent of the world's population.

It is the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries in the United Nations and its purpose is to promote the collective economic interests of its members and improve their capacity for multilateral negotiation within the United Nations System.

