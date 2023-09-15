Angolan President Arrives in Cuba

Havana — Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, arrived Wednesday in Havana, Cuba, to take part in the Group of 77+ China Summit to take place on September 15 and 16 in that Caribbean country.

The Angolan President was welcomed at José Martí Airport by members of the Cuban government, the Angolan foreign minister, Teté António, and senior officials of the Angolan Embassy in Cuba.

According to the event's programme, João Lourenço is scheduled to address on Friday the Heads of State and/or their representatives invited to the event .

In the general debate, the Heads of State and Government will have the opportunity to express their ideas and points of view around the chosen theme and other considerations about the current reality of the world.

President João Lourenço's programme includes a meeting on Friday evening at the Palace of the Revolution (the seat of political power in Cuba), during a reception by the Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel.

The G-77+China was created on June 15 1964 by 77 developing countries and is the largest and most diverse group in the multilateral arena, with 134 member states, including Angola, representing two thirds of the members of the United Nations system and 80 percent of the world's population.

It is the largest intergovernmental organisation of developing countries in the United Nations and its purpose is to promote the collective economic interests of its members and improve their multilateral negotiating capacity within the United Nations system.

AFL/VM/Amp/jmc