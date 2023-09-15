Kenya: Lionesses Line Up Two Debutants as They Play South Africa in Friendly

Cape Town — Kenya Lionesses head coach Dennis Mwanja has handed first team debuts to the Mwamba RFC duo of Faith Livoi and Diana Omosso as he named his squad for Saturday's test match against South Africa in Cape Town.

Livoi partners Naomi Jelagat in the second row while Omosso starts at fullback.

Rose Otieno, Knight Otwoma and Natasha Email make up the Lionesses front row with captain Enid Ouma started at blindside in a backrow that features Diana Kemunto at openside flank with Phoebe Akinyi slotting in at number eight.

Lionesses sevens captain Judith Okumu starts a scrum half, forming a half back partnership with her Impala team mate Ann Goretti as Grace Okulu and Prisca Nyerere link up in midfield with Stella Wafula, Sharon Auma and Omosso completing the back three.

Front row Naomi Muhanji is in line for her debut after being named on the bench which also consists of the experienced front row duo of Evelyn Kalemera and Mercy Migongo.

Hesla Khisa, Michelle Akinyi, Winnie Awino, Naomi Amuguni and Esther Juma complete the Lionesses bench.

This is the second time the Lionesses and Springbok Women are clashing this year, their previous clash in the Rugby Africa Women's Cup in Madagascar ending in a 48-0 victory to the South Africans.

Both sides are using this test as a build up for next month's WXV2 and WXV3 competitions in Cape Town and Dubai respectively.

Saturday's match will kick-off at 1730hrs East Africa Time at the UWC Rugby Club in Cape Town, South Africa and will be live streamed on the SA Rugby You Tube channel.

Lionesses match day squad v South Africa

Diana Omosso, 14. Sharon Auma, 13. Prisca Nyerere, 12. Grace Okulu, 11. Stella Wafula, 10. Ann Goretti, 9. Judith Okumu, 1. Rose Otieno, 2. Knight Otwoma,3. Natasha Emali, 4. Naomi Jelagat, 5. Faith Livoi, 6. Enid Ouma (Captain), 7. Diana Kemunto, 8.Phoebe Akinyi

REPLACEMENTS