Kenya: We Have Tigers in Kenya - DP Gachagua's Latest Gaffe Goes Viral

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has gaffed again, this time telling Columbian investors that there are Tigers in Kenya.

While addressing prospective investors in Kenya on Thursday, Gachagua said Kenya has some rare species of wildlife, including Tigers.

"As you come to invest in Kenya, we have many facilities for tourism," he told the investors, "we have rare species of wildlife [namely] elephants, lions, buffalos and Tigers."

He spoke at Medellin City, Colombia, where he attended the Seventh Coffee Producer and Roaster Forum and pitched for Kenya to host the Eighth PRF in 2024.

He particularly appealed to coffee producers in Colombia to strike a collaboration with Kenya that would see the coffee trade in Kenya improve.

He was accompanied by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, Principal Secretary for Cabinet Affairs at the Office of the Deputy President Julius Korir, Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, Chairman of the Senate Agricultural Committee Senator Kamau Murango, Chairman of the Parliamentary Coffee Caucus MP Duncan Mathenge and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy Senator Wahome Wamatinga

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also made a global appeal to coffee buyers, producers and roasters to visit Kenya and buy the produce directly. In a presentation made at the 2023 Producer and Roaster Forum in Medellin Colombia, the Deputy President made the case of the Kenyan coffee, describing it as the best in the world but the farmer does not get their money's worth.