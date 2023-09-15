Ghana: Estate Developer Allegedly Defrauds Farmer of U.S.$270,000

The Accra Circuit Court has granted GH¢1,000,000 bail with five sureties to an estate developer, accused of defrauding a farmer of US$270,000 under the guise of selling him a three-bedroom apartment.

The court ordered that all sureties should be gainfully employed and accused, Raymond Maglo, 43, should deposit his travel documents with the Court's Registry.

The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, directed the complainant, Ernest Danso, to liaise with Nana Osei Nketia's (second accused) lawyer, who stated in court that he could assist the complainant to gain access to his property.

Maglo pleaded not guilty to forgery and defrauding by false pretences, while Nketia, 52, was charged with offensive conduct and unlawful entry.

Meanwhile, Maglo's alleged accomplice, Nketia, a property manager, was not in court.

The accused were expected to reappear before court on September 26, 2023.

Superintendent (Supt) of Police Augustine A. Yirenkyi told the court that Danso is a commercial farmer residing at Community 18, Tema.

Maglo and Nketia, prosecution said resided in Airport Hills and Dzorwulu, respectively.

According to Supt Yirenkyi, Nketia, was the property manager at GSELL Real Estate Company Limited, and an agent for the company.

The prosecution said on March 16, 2021, Danso purchased a three-bedroom apartment at Airport Residential Area from the company through Maglo, for US$270,000.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Supt Yirenkyi said Danso made full payment for the property to Maglo, who deposited US$145,000 into the company's accounts.

The court heard that Maglo issued a sales and purchase agreement letter and a deed of assignment covering the apartment to Danso, who took possession and occupied the property.

Supt Yirenkyi said Danso discovered that Nketia had removed and changed the locks of the apartment and denied him (Danso) access to the facility.

The prosecution said when Nketia was arrested, he denied knowledge of the sale of the apartment to Danso through Maglo.

Supt Yirenkyi said when Maglo was arrested, he admitted in a cautioned statement that he received US$270,000 from Danso for the sale of the apartment.

The court heard that Maglo allegedly forged the property owner's signature to prepare a fake and fraudulent sales and purchase agreement, and the deed of assignment, he handed to the complainant.

Supt Yirenkyi said Danso realised that while the case was being investigated, Nketia again changed the locks, allowing new tenants to occupy the apartment.

The prosecution said Maglo refunded US$40,000 to the police.