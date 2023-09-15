Ethiopia: Deputy PM & FM Demeke Arrives in Havana

Addis Ababa — :- The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen, and his entourage arrived in Havana, Cuba today.

Upon arrival at Jose Marti International Airport, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister was warmly welcomed by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba and Ethiopian Ambassador to Cuba, Genet Teshome.

Demeke is anticipated to lead the Ethiopian delegation at the Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of 77 and China taking place in Cuba from 15 to 16 September 2023.

The summit will deliberate on Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovations.