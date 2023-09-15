Kenya: Moses Chege Appointed New Insurance Regulatory Authority Boss

Nairobi — President William Ruto has appointed Moses Chege to be the new chairperson of the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA).

Through a Gazette notice dated September 15, he will serve in the position for a period of three years, with the possibility of extension.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me, I William Samoei Ruto president of the republic of Kenya appoint Moses Njenga Chege to be chairperson of the Insurance Regulatory Authority for a period of three year with effect from September 15," read the gazette notice in part.

Njenga previously worked on the board of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

He takes over from Moses Wekesa, who has been moved to be the chairperson of the Non-Governmental Organization Coordination Board.

The IRA is mandated with regulating, supervising, and developing the insurance industry for all its players.