Libya: Storm Daniel - Death Toll in Libya Rises to 6,000

The storm hit five cities including Benghazi, Susa, Bayda, Al-Marj and Derna between Sunday and Monday. Derna remains the most affected because of its topography (surrounded by mountains); the water level rose as high as 10 feet.

Over 6,000 people have died and thousands still missing following the fatal storm, Daniel, that hit Libya, officials have said.

Saadeddin Abdul-Wakil, the health ministry undersecretary of the internationally recognised government in Libya's west, told Anadolu news agency that the figure was "preliminary".

"This is a statistic for all the areas affected by the floods, and the city of Derna recorded the largest number," he told Anadolu Agency.

Libya's rival eastern administration said 5,300 bodies have been counted in Derna alone. The numbers are expected to increase as bodies are constantly being washed ashore.

Several countries and international organisations have pledged support for Libya while some others have sent help already.

Islamic Relief will send aid to victims of the flood, committing an initial 100,000 pounds ($124,864) to deliver supplies, including food, blankets and mattresses.

"North Africa has suffered two devastating disasters in just a few days following the earthquake in Morocco, where Islamic Relief has sent an emergency response team," the NGO said in a press release.

According to Al-Ahram newspaper, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt has directed "the establishment of shelter camps" in the western coastal region bordering Libya "for our impacted Libyan brothers who have lost their homes."

Qatar sent two planes carrying humanitarian aid including equipment for a field hospital, water pumps, tents, and blankets.

Turkey's foreign ministry said it is sending three aircraft to transport a rescue team comprising 168 personnel, two search and rescue vehicles, and two rescue boats and humanitarian aid.

Italy announced it was sending a team including firefighters, and civil protection officials to Libya.

The United Arab Emirates has sent two aid planes carrying 150 tonnes of urgent food, relief and medical supplies.