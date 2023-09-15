Egypt Following Up On Efforts to Rescue Nationals in Storm-Hit Libya

14 September 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that it is following up with the consulate in Benghazi, Libya, on the efforts exerted to rescue victims of the Mediterranean Storm Daniel that hit the Arab country earlier this week.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said it is coordinating with Libyan bodies concerned to determine the final reports of Egyptian victims there.

The Egyptian Consulate in Benghazi is working with medical and security authorities in the city of Derna, as well as the Libyan Red Crescent, to stand on the exact toll of injured and dead Egyptians, read the statement.

The consulate is also acting to shelter Egyptian survivors from the flooding, it added.

Already 84 Egyptians have been identified and boarded a flight back to Egypt, the statement assured.

A crisis cell has been formed, and a telephone number has been set to offer help for Egyptian families in the hit areas, the consulate said, urging nationals to contact it on 00218916816025 in cases of emergency.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.