Egypt Following Up On Efforts to Rescue Nationals in Storm-Hit Libya

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that it is following up with the consulate in Benghazi, Libya, on the efforts exerted to rescue victims of the Mediterranean Storm Daniel that hit the Arab country earlier this week.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said it is coordinating with Libyan bodies concerned to determine the final reports of Egyptian victims there.

The Egyptian Consulate in Benghazi is working with medical and security authorities in the city of Derna, as well as the Libyan Red Crescent, to stand on the exact toll of injured and dead Egyptians, read the statement.

The consulate is also acting to shelter Egyptian survivors from the flooding, it added.

Already 84 Egyptians have been identified and boarded a flight back to Egypt, the statement assured.

A crisis cell has been formed, and a telephone number has been set to offer help for Egyptian families in the hit areas, the consulate said, urging nationals to contact it on 00218916816025 in cases of emergency.

MENA