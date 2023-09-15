Egypt - Arbitrarily Detained Critic Risks Harsh Sentence: Hisham Kassem

Hisham Kassem, a prominent Egyptian opposition politician and publisher, is facing a sentence of up to three years in prison on defamation and other politically-motivated charges brought against him solely for the exercise of his right to freedom of expression, including for publicly criticising a former government minister. His trial has been marred by breaches of his right to adequate defence and other fair trial safeguards. A verdict is expected on 16 September. He must be immediately and unconditionally released.
