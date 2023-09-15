Egypt: Emigration Minister Asks Families of Missing in Libya to Contact Ministry

14 September 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Soha Gendi said the ministry will guide families of missing Egyptians in Libya to contact it.

The next of kin of the missing in Libya should send their personal information to coordinate with the bodies concerned to help in research measures and check on survivors and obtain details about the missing victims' identities, the ministry said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry extended its sincere condolences to the Egyptian families who lost their relatives in Libya following the Mediterranean storm Daniel, which caused devastating floods in Libya and broke dams and swept away entire neighborhoods in multiple coastal towns in the east of the North African nation.

It offered condolences as well to the Libyan people over the victims in the aftermath of floods that hit the country over the past days, added the statement.

The ministry said it is following up developments in the crisis around-the-clock.

The statement provided contact numbers for people to reach out:

00201222826111

00201111384838

