Egypt: Shoukry, Blinken Discuss Response to Humanitarian Tragedy in Libya Over Phone

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received on Thursday 14/9/2023 a phone call from his US counterpart Antony Blinken, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said. The call touched on the distinguished relation between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the recent humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Libya after Storm Daniel devastated massive parts in the east of the country and left thousands dead and missing.

Shoukry briefed Blinken on ongoing Egyptian humanitarian assistance provided to the Libyan people and Egyptian workers in afflicted areas in Libya.

Egypt dispatched urgent humanitarian aid to Libya immediately after Daniel struck on Sunday.

Egypt also set up camps in its western desert near the Libyan border to shelter victims.