Kenya: CS Nakhumicha Affirms Commitment to Patient Safety Ahead of World Patient Safety Day

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has underscored the government's commitment to ensure patient safety ahead of the World Patient Safety Day 2023 set for this Sunday.

Speaking during the 2023 Patient Safety Global Conference, Nakhumicha stated that prioritizing patient safety is a moral and ethical imperative for patients, caregivers, and healthcare workers for their efforts in advancing safe healthcare practices.

She said engaging patients forms trust which is the cornerstone of an environment where patients feel empowered to actively participate in their own care.

"The Ministry of Health is steadfast in its commitment to patient safety, with policies and strategies aligned to international standards. The patient is an integral part of the care we deliver," she said.

She emphasized that as the health system moves towards Universal Health Care (UHC), patient care is paramount, and the patient's voice must be heard.

CS noted that engaging patients as partners in their healthcare journey will yield substantial benefits.

The benefits include heightened safety, enhanced healthcare system efficiency, improved patient satisfaction, reduced costs, and superior health outcomes.

"Let us collectively pledge to make patient safety a reality. Let's empower patients for safer healthcare," she said.

Principal Secretary for Health Mary Muthoni urged all stakeholders to prioritize patient involvement in policy, governance, safety strategies, and their own care.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Informed consent is the bridge to patient involvement in their care. It's not just a signature; it's a commitment to respecting patient choices and ensuring they have all the information they need," she said.

World Patient Safety Day 2023 is dedicated to the theme "Engaging patients for patient safety" and the slogan "Elevate the voice of patients!".

The day aims to influence stakeholders including patients, families, policy makers, health care leaders, health workers and patient organizations to work collaboratively towards co-designing health care.

Work towards co-designing health care policies and safety interventions that truly reflect the needs and preferences of patients.

This is to ultimately enhance healthcare safety globally.

It was established in 2019 by the 72nd World Health Assembly through the adoption of resolution WHA72.6 - "Global action on patient safety".

Its objectives are to increase public awareness and engagement, enhance global understanding, and work towards global solidarity and action by Member States to enhance patient safety and reduce patient harm.