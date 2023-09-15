Egypt Loses Out on U.S.$85m in U.S. Military Aid

Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS Host Photo Agency
President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi (file photo)
15 September 2023
allAfrica.com

The United States plans to hold back $85-million in military aid to Egypt because of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's failure to uphold the U.S.'s conditions on freeing political prisoners and other human rights issues, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said.

Democrat Murphy is also asking that a further $235-million in military aid be withheld in what he described as Egypt's "egregious human rights record", Al Jazeera reports.

According to a US State Department letter, $55m of the funds not given to Egypt will be sent to Taiwan, and the remaining $30m to Lebanon.

