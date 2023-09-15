Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Action to Look Forward to This Weekend

The second preliminary round of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup gets underway on Friday with Ghana's Dreams FC who are high in confidence following their dispatching of Milo FC in the previous round preparing to face Kallon FC of Sierra Leone.

Another Guinea side will be in action on the same day as Comite Olympique de Coyah welcome Afad Djekanou of Cote d'Ivoire.

In Libya, Al Hilal Benghazi face Rayon Sport of Rwanda in the final match of the day.

Looking at the action on Saturday, Ferroviario Maputo welcomes Sagrada Esperanca in an exciting Lusophone duel.

Egyptian giants, Zamalek will be away to Arta Solar of Djibouti while South Africa's Sekhukhune United, who are making their continental debut face Congolese side, Saint Eloi Lupopo.

In Nigeria, Bendel Insurance plays host to former champions, RSB Berkane, before South Africa's SuperSport United wraps up Saturday's fixtures with an away tie with Gaborone United in Botswana.

Stade Malien, who surprised everyone in the previous round, take on Burundi's Aigle Noir in one of the key ties to look forward to on Sunday.

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Fixtures

Friday, 15 September

Dreams FC v Kallon FC 16h00 GMT

CO Coyah - AFAD Djékanou 18h00 GMT

Al-Hilal Benghazi - Rayon Sports 18h00 GMT

Saturday, 16th September

CF Maputo - Sagrada Esperança 13h00 GMT

Arta Solar - Zamalek 13h00 GMT

Sekhukhune United Sporting - Saint Eloi Lupopo 15h00 GMT

Bendel Insurance v RSB Berkane 15h00 GMT

Gaborone United Sporting - Supersport United 17h00 GMT

Sunday, 17 September

Bahir Dar Kenema - Club Africain 12h30 GMT

Singida Big Stars - Future FC 13h00 GMT

Muza - Diables Noirs 13h00 GMT

Stade Malien - Aigle Noir 16h30 GMT

Etoile Filante - Rivers United 19h00 GMT

Saturday, 23 September

FUS Rabat - USM Alger 19h30 GMT