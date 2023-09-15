Africa: Our Generation Is Very Ambitious - Ahly Star Hani

Al-Ahly right back, Mohamed Hani says the current generation of Al Ahly players are ambitious and eager to break previous records of one of the most successful clubs in African football history.

The hard-tackling right back was speaking to CAFOnline on the sidelines of their preparation for Friday's CAF Super Cup encounter against Algeria's USM Alger in Saudi Arabia.

This is what the defender had to say on their opponents and their chances of winning the title.

You come into the clash as tournament favourites, does that put you under any pressure?

I believe that both African teams are equally good, and as I already said we are focused and ready to win the Cup.

Al Ahly have won the most CAF Super Cup titles, as players, how difficult is it to emulate the success of the previous generation of Ahly players?

There is no pressure in having won the most CAF Super Cup titles, on the contrary, that is something that we will try to uphold and make history again.

Our generation is very ambitious and adamant on breaking previous records and making new ones by winning more titles.

You coming up against a side that is looking at claiming their first CAF Super Cup title, what do you make of them as an opponent?

We don't come into the match thinking how many times the other team won the Super Cup, this is an important match for us and that is all we focus on.

The match will be played in Saudi Arabia, how much of a factor does this play for you as a team?

It is beneficial to us that the match is being played in Saudi Arabia which allows for Al Ahly supporters to be there in important numbers and root for us.

You are also playing in the FIFA Club WC later this year, winning the CAF SC gives you this spot again next year. How much is this of a motivation for the players?

The whole team is ready and focused to win this match and being in Saudi Arabia is also an opportunity for us to be familiar with the atmosphere and the stadia here when we come back and play the FIFA Club WC in December.