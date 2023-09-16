South Africa: Royal Family Flags Buthelezi's Successor

Senior Prince Vanana Zulu of KwaMinyamanzi has emerged as a frontrunner for the role of traditional prime minister to the monarch, a title uncontested for the past seven decades.

Inside sources informed Scrolla.Africa that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has identified Prince Vanana as a candidate for the post.

Speculations began around Vanana being the likely candidate after a rift between the king and his once favourite cousin, Prince Mthokozisi Ntombela.

Former president Jacob Zuma was also considered, but personal differences have reportedly kept him at a distance.

"Prince Vanana is the one who is now tipped by the king because of his loyalty and hard work. There's a prince by the name of Chris of Onkweni but his name is not getting any attention from the king," revealed the insider.

Historically, Buthelezi was appointed by King Bhekuzulu, his cousin, and father of the late King Zwelithini.

When King Zwelithini died in 1971, Buthelezi's service endured through the reign of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

At the recent memorial service in Ulundi, Prince Thulani of eGazini urged the government to establish a dedicated office with a budget for the traditional prime minister.

Buthelezi, leveraging his resources, self-funded the role, covering transport and non-salaried staff, independent of the king's annual R70-million budget.

When questioned on the potential appointment, King Misuzulu's spokesperson, Prince Afrika Zulu, said patience is required.

"The king is still in mourning for the departure of his traditional prime minister. We need to respect that -- and he has not made up his mind on who will be the next traditional prime minister," said Prince Afrika.

Pictured above: Prince Vanana of KwaMinyamanzi is poised to step into the esteemed role held by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Image source: X/Twitter