South Africa: A Thrilling Return of the PSL Following FIFA Hiatus

Premier Soccer League action returns with Kaizer Chiefs hosting Royal AM on Saturday while Golden Arrows host Stellenbosch FC.

After recording two victories before the Fifa break, Amakhosi will be looking to maintain that momentum which saw them score five goals without reply against AmaZulu and Stellenbosch.

They now face a test against Royal AM who have also won their last two league games, defying being incapacitated after failing to sign players due to a Fifa transfer ban.

"Royal AM are a good team, so we can't go in underestimating them, thinking they had a slow start to the season," said Chiefs midfielder George Matlou.

"They have been picking up recently. We are looking forward to the game, though. Our preparations have been going well and the players are sharp so we are looking for a positive result."

Amakhosi are fifth on the PSL standings with 11 points fewer than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have played a game more than them.

That leaves the Soweto giants with a huge task to play catch up with Masandawana who have proved difficult to catch up in recent seasons.

"Our ambition is to win more games and make our supporters happy, so we promise to give everything to win our games and lift a cup this season," said Matlou.

While Chiefs are up against Royal AM, second-placed Golden Arrows host Stellenbosch FC at Mpumalanga Stadium on the same day.

On Sunday, AmaZulu welcomes Cape Town City at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Usuthu won their first league match of the season just before the Fifa break while City succumbed to their third straight defeat.

