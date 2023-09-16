South Africa: Alex Taxi Association Caters for the Needy

They are old and frail. And the only mode of transport that takes them from point A to B is local taxis.

Now the Alexandra Taxi Association (ATA) is giving back to the people who need it the most. The Itlhokomeleng Home for the aged, disabled, and youth was blessed by the generosity of taxi men in the township who donated groceries, linen and nappies.

Vice-chairman of the ATA, George Malebatsi, said the donation is one of several projects the association is involved with in the township. "Every year, we give back to the community that supports our business."

He said this year they decided to give to Itlhokomeleng Home for the aged, disabled, and youth outreach because they know the struggles of those being cared for at the homes. "We know the organisations who look after the needy don't have the necessary resources to do so.

"We help where we can to ease the burden of the owners of the homes who have taken it on themselves to care for the aged and disabled," said Malebatsi.

Owner of Itlhokomeleng Home for the aged Majorie Manganye said for over 45 years, the home has been catering to the needy. "In 1978, I started a project with a group of concerned women to assist the aged and needy in Alexandra township. Since then, we have never looked back."

92-year-old Manganye thanked the association for the donation. "Yesterday, I was checking if we had enough nappies, food, and other necessities. I was worried about where I would get the food. But the taxi association came to our rescue this morning like angels from heaven, at the right time."

Manganye said over 200 people come and get food from the home and 29 others are being cared for in their homes through the home-based care programme.

"The burden is big, but with people and organisations like ATA blessing us with donations, we are able to do what God asked us to do," she said.

She said they cook, feed, bathe, clean, and transport those who are based at the home to clinics and hospitals for their chronic medication. They provide meals and other necessities for those who come twice a week for provisions.