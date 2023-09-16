South Africa: Alex Taxi Association Caters for the Needy

15 September 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Everson Luhanga

They are old and frail. And the only mode of transport that takes them from point A to B is local taxis.

Now the Alexandra Taxi Association (ATA) is giving back to the people who need it the most. The Itlhokomeleng Home for the aged, disabled, and youth was blessed by the generosity of taxi men in the township who donated groceries, linen and nappies.

Vice-chairman of the ATA, George Malebatsi, said the donation is one of several projects the association is involved with in the township. "Every year, we give back to the community that supports our business."

He said this year they decided to give to Itlhokomeleng Home for the aged, disabled, and youth outreach because they know the struggles of those being cared for at the homes. "We know the organisations who look after the needy don't have the necessary resources to do so.

"We help where we can to ease the burden of the owners of the homes who have taken it on themselves to care for the aged and disabled," said Malebatsi.

Owner of Itlhokomeleng Home for the aged Majorie Manganye said for over 45 years, the home has been catering to the needy. "In 1978, I started a project with a group of concerned women to assist the aged and needy in Alexandra township. Since then, we have never looked back."

92-year-old Manganye thanked the association for the donation. "Yesterday, I was checking if we had enough nappies, food, and other necessities. I was worried about where I would get the food. But the taxi association came to our rescue this morning like angels from heaven, at the right time."

Manganye said over 200 people come and get food from the home and 29 others are being cared for in their homes through the home-based care programme.

"The burden is big, but with people and organisations like ATA blessing us with donations, we are able to do what God asked us to do," she said.

She said they cook, feed, bathe, clean, and transport those who are based at the home to clinics and hospitals for their chronic medication. They provide meals and other necessities for those who come twice a week for provisions.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.