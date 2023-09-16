Libya Flood Casualties Could've Been Avoided, Says UN

14 September 2023
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Warning systems could have helped authorities in Libya carry out better evacuations and save many more lives, the UN has said. Meanwhile, global aid efforts are intensifying.

The UN has said that a lack of adequate warning systems in the divided country meant the Libya floods caused many preventable deaths.

Fatality figures varied on Thursday, with one report putting the toll far higher than others at more than 10,000, but around 10,000 are missing and the chances of finding surivors is deemed slim.

fb, mf/rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.