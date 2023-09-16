Libya Flood Casualties Could've Been Avoided, Says UN

Warning systems could have helped authorities in Libya carry out better evacuations and save many more lives, the UN has said. Meanwhile, global aid efforts are intensifying.

The UN has said that a lack of adequate warning systems in the divided country meant the Libya floods caused many preventable deaths.

Fatality figures varied on Thursday, with one report putting the toll far higher than others at more than 10,000, but around 10,000 are missing and the chances of finding surivors is deemed slim.

