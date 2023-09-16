South Africa: IFP Leaders Warned - Don't Let the Party Die With Buthelezi

14 September 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Celani Sikhakhane

Addressing the gathering during Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's memorial in Ulundi, Reverend Musa Zondi stated, "The survival of the party rests in your hands. Be wary of divisions and internal discord; tarnishing Prince Buthelezi's legacy would be an everlasting regret."

Zondi's remarks hold additional weight given his political past.

In 2011, he stepped away from politics after facing defamatory campaigns from within IFP ranks.

He once vied for the IFP's presidential position, a role also eyed by then national chairperson, Zanele kaMagwaza Msibi.

Both were seen as successors after Buthelezi's announced retirement, which he later postponed to stabilise the party, eventually stepping down in 2019.

Recent rumours suggest some IFP leaders eyed Buthelezi's passing as an opportunity to overthrow current President Velenkosini Hlabisa.

In light of upcoming 2024 general elections, EFF commissar Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi echoed Zondi's sentiments, urging Hlabisa to maintain unity within the party.

The IFP Youth Brigade, under chairperson Sanele Zondo's leadership, weighed in, warning individuals, suggesting any disrespect would not sit well with them.

Notably absent from the service was Buthelezi's long-time friend, the Dalai Lama of Tibet, who sent heartfelt condolences.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, honoured with an official funeral category 1 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, will be interred this Saturday in Mahlabathini.

Pictured above: IFP leadership alongside the Buthelezi family during the memorial service.

Image source: Celani Sikhakhane

