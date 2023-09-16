Zimbabwe: Gladiators' March to Npl Title Continues

A superb century from Panashe Taruvinga of Gladiators paced the way for his team's continued march towards the National Premier League cricket title with a 93-run victory over Mutare Sports Club at Takashinga on Thursday.

Taruvinga opened the batting with Wessly Madhevere, who was soon bowled by Tendai Chatara for six, but he then found a good partner in Tony Munyonga, who hit an aggressive 48 off 28 balls in a second-wicket partnership of 98.

The next three batters did not contribute much, but then Owen Muzondo came in to hit 55 off 38 balls.

Taruvinga was finally run out for 123, having faced 100 balls with two sixes and 15 fours, of his team's final total of 306 all out in 38.3 overs.

Silent Mujaji was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 66 runs.

Mutare faced a very difficult task and were never up with the required run rate.

Their top scorer was Kudzai Sauramba, who made 68 off 80 balls, with a six and seven fours, and when the innings closed after 40 overs the score was 213 for seven wickets.

Malcom Chikuhwa took three wickets for 36 runs in his eight overs.

In the day's other match, Ryan Kamwemba came good when it was needed for Uprising by scoring 90 as they cruised to an eventually straightforward victory over Amakhosi by 147 runs while defending 313/7 at Kwekwe Sports Club.

ROUND 11 BRIEF SCORES

GLADIATORS -- 306 all out in 38.3 overs (Panashe Taruvinga 123, Owen Muzondo 55, Tony Munyonga 48; Silent Mujaji 3/66, Donald Tiripano 2/66, Kudakwashe Ncumani 1/35)

MUTARE SPORTS CLUB -- 213-7 in 40 overs (Kudzai Sauramba 68, Nigel Bonyongwe 35, Kudakwashe Ncumani 29*; Malcom Chikuhwa 3/36, Owen Muzondo 2/35, Milton Shumba 1/38)

RESULT: Gladiators won by 93 runs

............................................................

UPRISING -- 313-7 in 45 overs (Ryan Kamwemba 90, Aisha Chibanda 65, Tadiwanashe Marumani 36; Thabo Mboyi 2/43, Admire Mupembe 1/6, Ashley Phiri 1/31)

AMAKHOSI -- 166 all out in 30.5 overs (Simbarashe Haukozi 34, Ashley Phiri 24, Keith Ndlovu 23; Jeremiah Makanya 6/39, George Matanga 3/54, Victor Nyauchi 1/18)

RESULT: Uprising won by 147 runs

............................................................

TAKASHINGA PATRIOTS 1 -- 295-7 in 43 overs (Tinashe Kamunhukamwe 107, Wellington Masakadza 44, Joylord Gumbie 38; Costa Zhou 2/23, Nezbert Maringire 2/41, Nyasha Dube 1/21)

SCORPIONS -- 202-6 in 38 overs (Tendai Chisoro 51, Takunda Madembo 50, Gabriel Jaya 44; Richard Ngarava 2/27, Tapiwa Mufudza 2/48, Wellington Masakadza 1/43)

RESULT: Takashinga Patriots 1 won by 47 runs (Duckworth-Lewis method)

............................................................

QUEENS SPORTS CLUB -- 203-8 in 45 overs (Tanaka Zvaita 67, Tinaye Shayamano 31, Petros Sithole 26; Ahsan Aqil Ali 3/31, Matthew Campbell 2/35, Daniel Jakiel 1/35)

RAINBOW -- 204-6 in 41.5 overs (Richmond Mutumbami 62*, Robertson Chinyengetere 27, Matthew Campbell 26; Mgcini Dube 2/40, Tanatswa Bechani 1/17, Vusi Kasipani 1/21)

RESULT: Rainbow won by four wickets

............................................................

KADOMA -- 230 all out in 32.1 overs (Bright Matsiwe 54, Carl Mumba 33, Nyasha Mayavo 28; Prosper Mugeri 3/51, Vincent Masekesa 2/33, Frank Mazvita 2/59)

WESTSIDE -- 231-4 in 34 overs (Kevin Kasuza 116*, Bright Njanji 38, Tafadzwa Ngulube 23*; Kudakwashe Macheka 2/46, Victor Chirwa 1/38, Carl Mumba 1/47)

RESULT: Westside won by six wickets

............................................................

GOLDEN BULLS -- 102 all out in 23.3 overs (Tendai Tapera 35, Albert Ndlovu 16*, Luyanda Mtomba 8; Thamsanqa Nunu 2/7, Palvin Ndlovu 2/10, Brandon James 2/25)

BULAWAYO ATHLETIC CLUB -- 103-1 in 16 overs (Nkosana Mpofu 38*, Vitalis Buwu 37, Saxon Pettican 18*, Luyanda Mtomba 1/24)

RESULT: Bulawayo Athletic Club won by nine wickets

............................................................

MBIZO -- 131 all out in 35.1 overs (Ronald Masocha 50, Walter Matawu 34, Tafara Chingwara 10*; Faraz Akram 4/16, Prince Masvaure 3/49, Wallace Mubayiwa 2/20)

TAKASHINGA PATRIOTS 2 -- 132-4 in 32 overs (Aliakbar Ali 42, Knowledge Kaia 32*, Prince Masvaure 32*; Jabulisa Tshuma 2/16, Lesley Chomudondo 1/10, Abel Chirimuuta 1/21)

RESULT: Takashinga Patriots 2 won by six wickets