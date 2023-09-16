Zimbabwe: No Diplomatic Tiff Between Zim, Zambia - Cde Mutsvangwa

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THERE is no diplomatic tiff between Zimbabwe and Zambia as the two countries continue to enjoy cordial relations, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, said last night.

He was speaking at a post-Politburo media briefing in Harare.

His remarks follow claims by the private media that there was tension between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

"We have no quarrels with Zambia; it is a sister Republic of Zimbabwe. The people of Zambia love us, we also love them," said Cde Mutsvangwa.

"Our relations will always subsist on that camaraderie, neighbourliness; on that spirit of sacrifice, which made it possible for us to get our independence.

"We are confident that we will continue to maintain our relations with Zambia, we are neighbours. You can choose your friend but you can't choose your neighbour."

Cde Mutsvangwa said the Politburo congratulated President Mnangagwa for turning 81 years old yesterday. It also deliberated on Zanu PF's victory celebration venues, with two provinces selected.

"There are two places where we are going to have victory celebrations; Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland North provinces," said Cde Mutsvangwa.

All the other provinces will be going to the two provinces at dates to be advised.

Mashonaland Central will be hosting Zanu PF victory celebrations after a resounding victory in the August 23 and 24 harmonised elections.

The province saw Zanu PF winning all 18 National Assembly seats, including in urban areas.

"We believe that we have to recognise the solid support they gave to the party and the President as the cradle of Zimbabwe's armed struggle.

"The province remained solidly behind Zanu PF, sweeping all the seats. We are very grateful. We are going to have our victory celebrations in Mashonaland Central," said Cde Mutsvangwa.

The Mashonaland Central celebrations will be attended by other provinces such as Mashonaland West, Manicaland, Harare and Mashonaland East.

Matabeleland North Province will host the remaining provinces such as Midlands, Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces.

Zanu PF won four seats out of 13 National Assembly constituencies in Matabeleland North province.

Cde Mutsvangwa said Zanu PF is making inroads in Matabeleland North and the massive industrialisation going on there will continue to endear the ruling party to voters.

In the province, there is the construction of Lake Gwayi-Shangani while mining companies have established operations in Binga, Kamativi, Hwange and Victoria Falls.