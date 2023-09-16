Namibia: More Cattle Slaughtered Than Exported Live

More cattle were slaughtered in abattoirs inside the country than were exported live during the second quarter of 2023, in line with the country's drive for value addition.

According to a statement released by the Meat Board of Namibia recently, the ratio between live exports and slaughtering in the country improved, with 53% of all cattle marketed being slaughtered while live exports accounted for 47%, a decline of 5,9 percent of total marketing.

The Meat Board said a total of 78 212 cattle were marketed during the second quarter of 2023, an 8,0% growth from the level observed in the second quarter of last year.

The statement noted that market signals appear to be well-functioning in the livestock and meat industry as producers responded well to relatively attractive prices offered by A-class abattoirs.

"B2 producer prices paid by export approved abattoirs south of the veterinary cordon fence averaged N$61,06/kg, a 0,5% increase from the average N$60,77/kg paid last year during the same period," said the Meat Board.

The meat trade regulator said weaner prices struggled to recover during the second quarter of 2023 and averaged N$24,97/kg by the end of the period.

"This is a decline of 31,7% compared to the 2022 level of N$36,58/kg. The situation is attributed to the decline in demand for Namibian weaners by South Africa, while South African weaners fetched relatively higher prices and averaged N$32,05/kg - N$7,08/kg higher than Namibian weaner prices during the second quarter of 2023," noted the statement.

The Meat Board also noted that a total of 276 325 sheep were marketed during the quarter under review, relative to the 2022 level of 234 354 sheep. The improved performance in sheep marketing was driven by sustained growth in the live export of sheep, coupled with increased slaughtering at export-approved abattoirs.

Namibian export-approved abattoirs continued paying higher producer prices than Northern Cape abattoirs during the second quarter of the year.

On average, Namibian export-approved abattoirs paid N$89,04/kg for the A2 grade, N$8,38/kg more than Northern Cape abattoirs, which paid N$80,96/kg for the same grade.

"This price difference is N$3,40/kg more than the Meat Board-established nominal benchmark difference of N$4,98/kg - in favour of Namibian abattoirs," noted the Meat Board.