Uganda: South Sudan President Salva Kiir Jets in Uganda for a One-Day Working Visit

17 September 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Thursday met and held discussions with the President of the Republic of South Sudan, H.E Salva Kiir at State House Entebbe.

According to a statement issued by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) today, the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest between the two brotherly countries and border security.

The meeting was attended by Uganda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Henry Okello Oryem, the Director General- External Security Organization (ESO), Ambassador Joseph Ocwet while the South Sudan delegation included Hon. Barnaba Marial Benjamin -Minister of Presidential Affairs, Hon. Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro- Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Hon. Dr. James Pitia Morgan- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, among others.

